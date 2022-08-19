Darlys Jacobson's newly released "I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson" is a collection of thoughtful and reflective poems

"I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson" from Christian Faith Publishing author Darlys Jacobson will encourage readers to sit with the concepts and potential inspiration for each installment as unique poetry unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson": an enjoyable arrangement of personal poetry. "I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson" is the creation of published author Darlys Jacobson, a resident of Northern Minnesota who has been a sign language interpreter for over twenty-five years.

Jacobson shares, "…a journey through nature, love, family, the past, the future, dreams, and hope. She has taken the ordinary and changed it into extraordinary. Come take a walk with her through this garden, and enjoy each poem as you would a flower."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darlys Jacobson's new book will draw readers in through eloquent word choices and engaging themes.

Jacobson's passion for creativity is apparent within the pages of this enjoyable arrangement of poetic verse.

Consumers can purchase "I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I Choose Joy: Poetry by Darlys Jacobson," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

