Del Hayes's newly released "Incident on Red Bear Mountain" is an action-packed young adult fiction that finds a group of young students caught up in a dangerous plot

"Incident on Red Bear Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Del Hayes is a compelling tale of mysterious pasts and dangerous enemies that will draw readers in from the first page.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Incident on Red Bear Mountain": a gripping suspense tale. "Incident on Red Bear Mountain" is the creation of published author Del Hayes, who has served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school director, minister of music, outreach minister, youth minister, evangelist, and pastor during his ministry. As a musician, he has done studio work, as well as having over twenty songs contracted in Nashville. He attended Ohio State University.

Hayes shares, "When Rick Barber, and the rest of the Gideon Ten, return from a successful mission in the Yucatan, they all are looking for a break from any more adventures, especially after breaking up a local burglary ring in Riverside and aiding the Mexican Federales capture Mayan artifact smugglers.

"All Rick wants to do is make the football team that Riverside Middle School is starting, but that was before they met the new girl. Wendy Patterson, Rick's girlfriend, introduces Mindy to Rick, and the first thing he notices is her evasive answers to any questions concerning where she's from. The second thing is, he notices a strange man that appears to be following Mindy and her sister. His curiosity leads to one thing and then another; and before he knows it, the group gets involved in another adventure that includes two government agencies, as well as some additional suspicious characters.

"With the help of the Lord, the Ten hope to discover the secret the new girl is hiding before her vague past catches up with them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Del Hayes's new book is the exciting third installment to the author's "A Gideon Ten Adventure" series.

Hayes delivers a solid adventure within the pages of his thrilling third novel that will bring readers a fresh and enjoyable mystery.

Consumers can purchase "Incident on Red Bear Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Incident on Red Bear Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

