TikTok Influencer @socialtypro's SEO Tip is Must-know for Local Businesses

Dallas, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEO is becoming one of the most popular skills that every business owner requires to stand out from the competitors. If you feel the same, here is how you can level up your SEO strategy.

In this video, Socialtypro recommends a powerful SEO tip that every business needs.

Here is the tip shared:



Go to Google, and type your city followed by your local chamber of commerce.

Check the website and information on their business directory.

This is the most powerful backlinking, and they also have tons of events so that you can build a network and grow your business.

Joining your local chamber of commerce will get you the most potent local backlink to your website, connecting with other business owners in your immediate area.

This tip will help you better your SEO and provide a network that will ultimately promote your business.

