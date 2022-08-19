Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Size to Worth USD 220.20 Billion at a CAGR of 0.209% by 2028

Market Size – USD 48.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 0.209%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market is expected to grow from USD 48.40 Billion in 2020 to USD 220.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.209 during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the increasing use of internet of mobile and increase in the need of mobile application. However, concerns associated with privacy and location may act as the restraining factors for the market.

The massive use of mobile internet and the emergence of cross- platform devices is increasing at a high rate because of the increase in growth of web applications on mobile. In today’s fast moving world with the help of technology, mobile devices have become an integrated part of the day to day life. Cross- platform is one of the many divisions of online advertising which allows user to reach targeted customers through laptops, mobile phones and other devices that uses internet for the mode of entertainment. It helps many users to run their business just at the ease of their comfort.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Top Profiled in the Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Report:

• Google (US)

• Facebook (US)

• Apple (US)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Yahoo (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• AOL (US)

• Inmovi (India)

• millennial media (US)

• Tapad (US)

Market Segmentation:

Device type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Mobile

• Tablets

• Smart TV

Advertising type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Search advertising

• SMS/MMS/P2P

• In-App advertising

• In-Game advertising

• Rich media

• Display advertising

Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• IT & Telecom

• Consumer goods, Retail & Restaurants

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking and financial service

• Supply chain & logistics

Key Takeaways of the Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

