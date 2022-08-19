Nylon Filament Market Trend 2028 | Increase in Demand in the Manufacture of Sportswear and Industrial Applications

Reports And Data

The Global Nylon Filament Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 22.69 Billion in 2020, Growth at a CAGR of 4.7% During Forecast Period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Nylon Filament Market is forecast to reach USD 32.63 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers, films, and filaments. Nylon filaments are synthetic filament made of nylon fiber, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The nylon filaments hold extreme or infinite length and designed to withstand added or extended tensile strength than that of Nylon Filaments. The continuous growth of the sports apparel industry, ropes, home textile materials, industrial applications, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) is a kind of highly drawn polyester filament yarn, which may be implemented to produce high strength textiles. Fully drawn yarn is usually used for better quality fabric. Moreover, as the process of texturizing is avoided, this product type yields higher contribution in comparison to the partially oriented yarns.

Nylon filaments are extremely durable and offer great strength to flexibility ratio. Usage of this filaments in additive & traditional manufacturing not only invents new mechanical opportunities but also reduces the overall weight of the parts and gas emissions. Nylon filaments are widely used for semi-flexible components & mechanical parts since its wear, chemical, and UV resistance is higher compared with basic 3D printing plastics such as Polylactic Acid (PLA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).

Bulked Continuous Filament (BCF) Nylon Filament combines the properties of nylon and renders added abrasion-resistance & durability with bulkiness resulting from a three-dimensional random and crimping process implemented in each individual fiber filament. It is used in the products ranging from office uses to automobile & household products.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Type of Filter Yarns Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Flat Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

High Speed Yarn (HSY)

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Sports Industries

Travel Accessories

Fashion Fabrics

Fishing Equipment

Others

