Armor Materials Market Size to Worth USD 18.97 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing demand of the armor in the vehicle & body armor sector, along with the increased application in civil armor equipments will boost market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Armor Materials market is forecasted to reach USD 18.97 Billion by 2027. The increasing security concerns and terrorism in countries globally is one of the major factors influencing demand. Based on the Global Terrorism Index, in 2018, approximately 71 countries reported experiencing at least one death from terrorism. Furthermore, the global economic impact of terrorism was around USD 33 billion in 2018. Countries, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East region such as Egypt, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, have witnessed an increase in both terrorisms as well as battlefield deaths over the past decade as the security situation continues to deteriorate. This is projected to lead to a rise in the demand for armor for military and defense personnel, thereby driving market demand.

Increasing investment in the military and defense sector globally is also a major factor fostering demand. Statistics show that in 2018, global defiance spending was over USD1.67 trillion. Apart from the U.S., China, Russia, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), European member states increased their defense budgets by almost 4.2% in real terms in 2018. Similarly, developing countries such as India has also been focusing on expanding its defense expenditure.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3118

Major companies Saint-Gobain SA; Du Pont; DSM NV; Royal TenCate NV; Alcoa Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; Saab AB; CoorsTek Inc.; Morgan Advanced Materials; CeramTec GmbH; Tata Steel; AGY Holding Corp.; and PPG Industries Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising concerns of governments globally towards soldier survivability and protection are expected to be the key driving factor for the market in the projected period. With increasing threats of war conditions and terrorist attacks, governments have been focusing on improved security systems.

Metal and Alloys accounted for a major share of the market. Increasing adoption of composite metal foam is anticipated to influence growth. In 2019, researchers in the North Carolina State University demonstrated that a half-weight, vehicle armor made of composite metal foam (CMF) could stop ball and armor-piercing. The researchers revealed achieving significant weight savings, which improved vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Aerospace armor is likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period. This can be associated with increasing investment by the government on fighter aircraft. Recently in February 2020, Germany and France signed a EUR 150 million deal to develop a prototype of the next-generation fighter jet. The prototype will see a total investment of about EUR 4 billion before it is completed in 2026.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/armor-materials-market

Segments covered in the report:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metals and Alloys

Ceramics

Composites

Para Aramid Fiber

Ultra High Molecular Weight

Polyethylene

Fiberglass

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Vehicle Armour

Aerospace Armour

Body Armor

Civil Armor

Marine Armor

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3118

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Post-harvest Treatment Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/post-harvest-treatment-market

Circular Saw Blade Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/circular-saw-blade-market

Low Pressure Molding (LPM) with Polyamides Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-pressure-molding-with-polyamides-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.