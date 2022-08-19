Betaine Market challenges, share, Industry Growth, Trends, Drivers, key Companies by 2027

Reports And Data

The Global Betaine Market Size – USD 2.67 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Trends – The rising demand for Betaine in as an Anti-Stress Agent

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Betaine market is forecast to reach USD 4.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The continuously expanding geriatric population and associated increasing demand for the dietary supplement is acting as a growth factor for the expansion of the sector, wherein the compound is used in the form of anhydrous betaine due to its ability in supporting the body with TMG. Various studies have suggested the efficaciousness of the compound in various ailments as an anti-inflammatory product. It is also considered to have an advantageous effect on various ailments like Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancer, and obesity. The compound is capable of countering a high level of homocysteine in plasma and increase the level of plasma of S-adenosyl-methionine. Thus, the growing occurrence rate of these conditions and undertaking associated researches would foster the growth of the sector. Various studies have also been conducted on herbicidal ionic liquids and its advancements. In such studies, betaine and carnitine have been found to be derivative for these liquids, which also paves new arenas for its application.

Major companies BASF SE, Amino GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco, Merck KGaA, Stepan Company

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Type, the Natural Betaine segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to its enhanced properties and superiority over synthetic It has significant enhanced FCRc by 11 points as compared to synthetic betaine that has insignificant numerical improvements in FCRc. Some of its other mentionable advantages are enhanced characteristics like tolerance to heat stress, minimized energy requirements and enhanced lean growth.

In regards to Form, the Cocamidopropyl Betaine segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cocamidopropyl Betaine segment is associated with the expansion of the personal care sector and applicability of the compound in this form in personal care products like shampoos, hand soaps wherein as medium-strength surfactant. It also finds application in cosmetic manufacturing wherein it is used as a thicker and emulsifying agent.

In regards to End-use, Cosmetics and personal care segment are projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 7.5%% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the Cosmetics and personal care segment is attributed to increasing awareness about personal hygiene and associated growing demand for products like hand soaps, shampoos and hair conditioners wherein synthetic betaine finds applications in the formulation of these products due to its moisturizing and water retention properties. The COVID-19 pandemic would also positively contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The underlying reason being, the outbreak has resulted in the growing demand for personal care and hygiene products, which would support the market share held by this segment.

Solazyme and BASF have launched the first commercial microalgae-derived betaine surfactant. Under the trade name Dehyton AO 45, the product has been commercialized by BASF.

In February 2020, Amino GmbH has decided to double its production capacity of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade amino acids to cater to the elevated demand for clinical dietetic nutrition, medical and pharmaceutical applications. To increase the production capacity, the company has planned to establish facilities in Frellstedt, Germany.

Segments covered in the report:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine HCl

Betaine Monohydrate

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Betaine

Synthetic Betaine

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & beverages

Cosmetics and personal care

Animal feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

