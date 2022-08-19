Global Endometrial Ablation Market worth $ 4.96 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Endometrial Ablation Systems Market info Global Endometrial Ablation Systems Market segment

Global Endometrial Ablation market is valued at US$ 3.06 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.96 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.83%

Major market players operating in the Endometrial Ablation market include Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, LLC.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Endometrial Ablation Market- by Techniques (Cryoablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Hydrothermal Ablation, Hysteroscopic Ablation, Thermal Balloon, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Endometrial Ablation market is valued at US$ 3.06 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 4.96 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.83% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

An endometrial ablation is a medical approach that allows for the removal of the endometrium from the uterine wall. Endometrium ablation aids in the removal of such thin layers to halt abnormal severe uterine bleeding, and it is highly suggested when drugs no longer manage uterine bleeding. Endometrial ablation has grown in popularity over the years because it does not require any incisions and is widely preferred by people experiencing menstruation issues.

Rising cervical cancer incidence, the advent of next-generation ablation methods and techniques, and an increase in the number of hospitals and surgical centres implementing ablation procedures are the factors driving market expansion. Technological improvements and the advantages of endometrial ablation over surgical techniques are also driving the market. Endometrial ablation techniques are more advantageous since they provide patients with less intrusive surgical options than hysterectomy. Increased modernization, constant research and development in upgrading equipment, and an increase in market research and development efforts will generate more prospects for the endometrial ablation devices market. Furthermore, increased market awareness of accessible ablation techniques may provide lucrative opportunities in the near future. Women's health is a top focus for governments and private groups worldwide. Women's coverage plans are one of the major aspects expected to propel the sector in developed countries. However, the risk related to endometrial ablation is the most significant reason among others acting as constraints, and it will continue to impede the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market in the future.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Endometrial Ablation market over the forecast years. The region's market is anticipated to increase as a result of increasing cases of gynaecological problems, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and a solid base of leading industry companies supplying advanced endometrial ablation technologies. In addition, the Asia Pacific Endometrial Ablation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The demand for novel and technological endometrial ablation devices is increasing, as is the prevalence of menorrhagia due to low cleanliness standards, which is driving the market growth.

Major market players operating in the Endometrial Ablation market include Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc, Hologic Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (Cooper Surgical Inc.), Minerva Surgical, Inc., AngioDynamics Inc. and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2021, at the 50th Global Congress of the AAGL (American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists), Hologic, Inc. announced plans to offer the NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation technology to help women achieve better results.

• In February 2021, CooperSurgical purchased the MaraTM Water Vapor Ablation System from AEGEA Medical.

• In February 2021, CooperSurgical, a Cooper Companies company, purchased AEGEA Medical and its Mara endometrial ablation treatment to expand its product portfolio, focusing on women's health.

Market Segments

Global Endometrial Ablation Market, by Techniques, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hyper thermic ablation

• Radio frequency ablation

• Microwave ablation

• Laser ablation

• Cryoablation

• Others

Global Endometrial Ablation Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Endometrial Ablation Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Endometrial Ablation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Endometrial Ablation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Endometrial Ablation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Endometrial Ablation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Endometrial Ablation Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

