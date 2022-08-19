Tenor Di Bettino to Serenade the Influential and Affluent Crowd at The Abrahamic Business Circle Event in Zürich

Tenor Di Bettino at The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable Zürich

With cooperation of EurAsia Heart Foundation and Esther De Pommery Comtesse De Lambre, The Abrahamic Business Circle brings you Tenor Di Bettino.

The best team that you can ever have is your family and real colleagues who become family” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle proudly present Tenor Di Bettino, A Voice A Tenor, at the Investors Roundtable Zürich on the 9th of September, 2022 at Zürich Marriott Hotel.

With cooperation of EurAsia Heart Foundation and Esther De Pommery Comtesse De Lambre - Lambrey Marquise De Pommery, the rising star Tenor Di Bettino will serenade The Abrahamic Business Circle’s members and special guests for a charitable cause.

Tenor Di Bettino sings and narrates the opera. From his roles as Ernesto (opera "Don Pasquale") to Tamino (opera "The Magic Flute") to Prince Sapphire (opera "Bluebeard"), he seduces audiences from Paris to Marseille, from Milan to Glasgow via Barcelona. The artist is also the main protagonist of his other creation "Parcours d'un chanteur lyrique", a "lyrical-educational" show that opens the world of opera to curious young people and to amateur or novice adults.

The Abrahamic Business Circle has been working with EurAsia Heart Foundation in several projects and the recent concluded was the Ibrahim Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. The important part of this effort is to enhance the steadily progressing healthcare system in Afghanistan. Over 60,000 children have heart diseases while approximately 20,000 people are diagnosed with cancer annually in Afghanistan. Ibrahim Hospital will focus on heart surgery and cancer treatments. This hospital is built at Bagh-e-bala Road opposite of Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul City.

The EurAsia Heart Foundation is a Swiss-based Charity Organization and represented by its President Prof. Dr. Paul Vogt, MD and Head of Projects Dr. Irina J. Conrad-Vedzizhev. EurAsia Heart established a medical network in Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa dealing with heart diseases in children and adults. The doctors work on a voluntary basis in cooperation on site and support prevention and teaching.

Esther De Pommery Comtesse De Lambre - Lambrey Marquise De Pommery, Founder of Pommery Foundation, A voice for the Voiceless, a foundation that is well known for its devoted work for the needy and has spent the last twenty years donating tens of millions of Euros for hospital equipment, clothing, food, medicines and gifts to a host of countries: Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Israel, USA, Mexico, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Belarus, Croatia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Thailand, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan. Over 80 hospitals, orphanages and clinics have benefited from The Esther de Pommery Foundation.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is member-based organization of high-profile individuals who are sharing the same vision in fostering economic diplomacy through investments. The organization hosts events for its members to expand their global networks while supporting their continuing knowledge.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is building bridges between community and business. The Founder and Chairman, Dr Raphael Nagel, is convinced that many fruitful relationships and collaborations start with such events and lead to mutual investment opportunities. Dr Raphael Nagel is a Private Equity Investor and a Venture Capitalist.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is your global growth partner. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization, a Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The organization continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The Abrahamic Business Circle is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all part of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

