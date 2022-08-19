Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,955 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4006357

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Broad Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Multiple Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Tyge Searl                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton/Burke, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury identified a male at a gas station in Lyndon, VT, who had several warrants for his arrest. This male, Tyge Searl, initially gave a false information to Troopers and he resisted when the arrest was conducted.  He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Center for his warrants which totaled $2,600.00 in bail. He was cited for resisting arrest and false information to law enforcement for a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 0830 for the Resisting/False Info charges           

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $2,600.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.