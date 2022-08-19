St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement
CASE#: 22A4006357
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Broad Street, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Multiple Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Tyge Searl
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton/Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury identified a male at a gas station in Lyndon, VT, who had several warrants for his arrest. This male, Tyge Searl, initially gave a false information to Troopers and he resisted when the arrest was conducted. He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Center for his warrants which totaled $2,600.00 in bail. He was cited for resisting arrest and false information to law enforcement for a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 0830 for the Resisting/False Info charges
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $2,600.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.