St. Johnsbury / Resisting Arrest, Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4006357

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Broad Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Multiple Warrants, False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Tyge Searl

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton/Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/19/2022 at 0013 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury identified a male at a gas station in Lyndon, VT, who had several warrants for his arrest. This male, Tyge Searl, initially gave a false information to Troopers and he resisted when the arrest was conducted. He was held at Northeast Regional Correctional Center for his warrants which totaled $2,600.00 in bail. He was cited for resisting arrest and false information to law enforcement for a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 0830 for the Resisting/False Info charges

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $2,600.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.