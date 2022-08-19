Naloxone Spray Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2028

global Naloxone Spray Market is expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Increasing prevalence of opioid overdose is the most significant factor estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Naloxone Spray Market is expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Naloxone Nasal Spray is used for treating an opioid emergency or a likely opioid overdose with symptoms such as breathing problems and severe sleepiness or inability to respond.

Naloxone Nasal Spray is used to reverse the effects of opioid medicines for a temporary period. The medicine in this nasal Spray does not affect people who are not exposed to opioid medications. It is necessary to provide emergency medical help to the patient after giving the first dose of the nasal spray. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 400,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose in the period 1999 to 2017. Also, on average, over 130 people in America die every day owing to overdoses involving opioids, a class of drugs that comprise prescription medications like oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and hydrocodone, along with illegal drugs including heroin or drugs sold as heroin.

Increase in launches and approval of new naloxone spray products is anticipated to be a significant driver boosting the growth of the market in the upcoming years. For instance, in April 2019, Pfizer, a major pharmaceutical company, launched a generic nasal spray of naloxone which is expected to significantly fuel market demand.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

2 mg/actuation

4 mg/actuation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Naloxone Spray market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of dosage, the 4 mg/actuation is expected to witness significant growth rate in the forecast period.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2020 and are estimated to grow at a rate of 22.5% in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the global naloxone market owing to growing opioid crises in the region. The S. is the dominant market in North America with high incidences of opioid overdose and increasing prevalence of victims with dependency on opioid and morphine.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

