The IPFL is a 100% Black Owned Professional Football League

A New Pro Football League dedicated to putting money back into Black Communities.

ATLANTA, Aug.18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For far too long, black kids have been used as spectacles, to chase behind a football their entire life, with the promise of one day becoming rich and famous. All while earning billions of dollars for the leagues, parks, schools, colleges, and owners of the organizations they represent. And also being told it is illegal for kids to earn money, or they will not be eligible to go to college if they get paid when in reality, they will only be ineligible to play college sports. Many of the HBCU players, were never a candidate to actually go pro, yet they run and play just as hard, for their fair shot, which was never fair or even probable. This same concept is spread throughout little league sports, where parents believe that if they spend enough money, they can buy their kids the stardom that they strive to achieve. The truth is, they have already reached a level of stardom, that attracts people to fill parks and stadiums, buy jerseys and memorabilia and line the pockets of everyone associated with their talent, name, likeness, and future... except the players and their families.

The Indie Pro Football League (IPFL), along with 32 of the greatest figures to play NFL football, has decided to take back part of the $15 Billion Dollar a year youth sports industry and put money in the hands of the kids and people who make this industry possible. Imagine the impact on the family of an 8-year-old kid, who instead of having to pay for uniforms, travel, position, and placement, gets to take home more than $100 - $500 from every game? Not only will he eat better meals, wear better clothes, buy better sneakers, and get better toys and gifts, but his entire family will also reap from the same. Now imagine the same 8-year-old kid also gets an extra $5,000 - $10,000 per season from the sale of his Jerseys and Merchandise. Now this same kid is 16 years old, and he is now earning $600 - $2,500 per game. He can afford to buy his own car, help his family, and still look forward to a substantial trust payout from the portion of his salary, which was placed in an interest bearing saving instrument, which he can claim on his 17th Birthday. He can pay for his own College Tuition or apply for a Scholarship through the IPFL Scholarship Program, which will eliminate his fear of any form of College Ineligibility.

The IPFL has also created programs to help players to advance in Financial Literacy, Moral Values, and Personal Character, to create not only Great Athletes but also Great People. The majority percentage of professional football players, college football players, and youth football players are black. But the Leagues they dominate, are all owned and operated by figures of an opposite race. To date, there has never been a black-owned football team, and the current "Owners" are only minority percentage owners. Much like saying your money is good enough to sit in the room, but not enough to have a voice.

The IPFL is a division of the Association of Independent Sports (AIS), which is also 100% Black Owned. The AIS has developed multiple Indie Pro Sports divisions, designed with the same structure as the IPFL, offering athletes an alternative platform to earn a salary to compete in multiple sport platforms, such as: Indie Pro Basketball, Indie Pro Soccer, Indie Pro Baseball, Indie Pro Volleyball, Indie Pro Tennis, Indie Pro Golf, Indie Pro Gymnastics, Indie Pro Lacrosse, Indie Pro Billiards, Indie Pro Track & Field, Indie Pro Swimming. etc.

The IPFL has the vision to impact communities in a way that will not only boost Economic Development in low-income areas but also reduce crime rates across the country by enhancing the lifestyles of the kids, youth, teens, and adults. By creating new jobs for the athletes and coaching staff, who are normally volunteers, they will gain higher salaries than what is normally available at restaurants, warehouses, retail, etc. This alone will change the course of many individuals' lives, who would ultimately wind up in jail for selling drugs, robbing, killing, stealing, or gang banging in the streets.

The Indie Pro Football League is a Private Professional Football Organization with no affiliation to any other organizations or programs. The league is in place to create a new environment that functions with an emphasis on more than just "The Game". One key component of the IPFL and all Indie Pro Sports is player safety, health, and wellness. The IPFL will provide medical and mental health provisions to assist with players' personal struggles before, during, and after their association with the organization. The IPFL will also provide medical and life insurance for all players, including the Kids Divisions. The IPFL will also provide travel and accommodations for all away games, as well as travel for one (1) parent to accompany their child.

Many celebrities and public figures have spoken out against the inequality and racial domination in sports. Many organizations and corporations all claim to support such change, but yet there has been no change. As a whole, society collectively agrees that there needs to be a change across the World of Sports and Entertainment. So the Association of Independent Sports (AIS) is introducing Indie Pro Football, a New Football League, to initiate change. GO INDIE PRO.

