Total Detailing / Ceramic Pro Pottstown accepted into Forbes Business Council

Total Detailing / Ceramic Pro Pottstown, Gabe Fletcher – Founder & Business Operator, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

POTTSTOWN, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabe Fletcher was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. The growth that his business Ceramic Pro Pottstown has experienced in not even 3 years has been groundbreaking inside of the automotive industry by focusing their efforts on new Electric Vehicles like Tesla and providing services like ceramic coatings, paint protection film & window tint.

"We are honored to welcome Gabe into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Gabe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional performance. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Gabe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Gabe will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

