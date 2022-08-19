Optimistic Growth of Textile & Coil Winding to Create Huge Potential for Winding Machine Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global winding machines market is estimated at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to evolve at an impressive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Spike in the demand for winding machines from various industries across the world has contributed to market growth. The need for winding machines is predicted to increase globally due to a range of end uses, including wire bonding, wire winding, and wire welding. End-use industries include automotive, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and energy & power.

Over the coming years, the market for winding machines is expected to grow rapidly as electric car demand rises. Overall, the expansion of different prominent end-use industries is leading to an increase in the sales of winding machines across the world.

The market for winding machines is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising demand for wearable technology, various textile advances, 3D printing technology, material advancements, and textile advancements. Key players in the winding machines market are expected to enjoy significant growth as a result of the expanding demand though constructive collaborations with end-use industries. Wearable textiles with built-in electrical sensors, one of the latest trends, presents a huge possibility for innovation, further leading to the installation of tread winding machines.

An important trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the winding machines market is the increasing use of technology. To improve their competitiveness, winding industry players are concentrating on creating technological solutions for winding through programmed and automated systems.

How Can Market Expansion Get Adversely Affected to Some Extent?

"High Machine Cost & Regular Maintenance Can Hinder Market Progress"

High initial cost of the equipment is one of the main factors impeding the growth of the global market for winding machines.

In the near future, demand and expansion of the worldwide industrial winding machines market would be constrained by the high initial cost associated with winding machines. Regular maintenance of winding machines that require routine lubrication and cleaning puts the maintenance costs on the higher side.

Moreover, the transmission components of winding machines are prone to frequent wear and tear and might get stuck abnormally and operate unevenly without proper oil & lubrication, which could lead to machine failure, thereby affecting productivity.

Repeated maintenance and the high cost of these machines can hinder market growth to some extent.

Key Segments Covered in the Winding Machines Industry Survey

By Machine Type : Paper Winding Machines

Film Winding Machines Thread Winding Machines Foil Winding Machines Wire & Coil Winding Machines Spool Winding Machines



By Winding Type : Horizontal Winding Machines

Vertical Winding Machines



By Number of Spindles : Less than 2

2—6 4—6 Above 6



By Spindle speed : Less than 2500 rpm

2500—5000 rpm 5000—7500 rpm Above 7500 rpm



By Operation : Manual Winding Machines

Semi-automatic Winding Machines Automatic Winding Machines

By End-use Industry : Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Construction & Mining Consumer Electronics Electrical & Electronics Healthcare & Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Paper & Printing Textile Industry Others



Competitive Landscape

Prominent winding machine manufacturers are AIKI RIOTECH, Armature Coil Equipment, Bianco, Broomfield, CONSTRUMA, CORGHI TEXTILE, DEMAS MAKINE, Eternal Automation, FADIS, FORMERTRON Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd, LAE LUGHESE ATTREZZATURE PER, LOIMEX, Marsilli, Rieter, RIUS, Schleich, Starlinger, TAINING MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, TALLERES RATERA S.A., Tuboly-Astronic AG, and Whitelegg Machines Ltd.

The high initial cost of winding machines will create a significant bottleneck in producing competitive machines. Key market players are working to launch advanced technology into the market. In addition, there is an emerging need to develop automated processes to pave the way for higher volume production. Major manufacturers are expected to offer different categories and types of multi-speed machines to serve different functions across industries.

Key players in the Winding Machines Market

Marsilli

Rieter

RIUS

Schleich

Starlinger

Taining Machine Industrial Co. Ltd

Armature Coil Equipment

Bianco

Broomfield



Key Takeaways from Winding Machines Market Study

The global winding machines market is projected to reach US$ 7.14 billion by 2032.

The market registered 1.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Wire & coil winding machines dominate the market with US$ 922.4 million valuation in 2022.

Under operation, automatic winding machines lead the market and are valued at US$ 2.28 billion in 2022.

Based on region, demand for winding machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% in East Asia through 2032.



