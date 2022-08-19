Baked Goods Market to record USD 165.49 Bn -- Driven by rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Baked Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 165.49 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.43% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio categorizes the global baked goods market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and to extend the shelf life of packaged food.

The global baked goods market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers. Vendors in the market compete on the basis of several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Also, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. The increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices. This could negatively affect profit margins and the growth of the market.

Intense competition among vendors, coupled with fluctuating raw material prices, constitutes a significant risk factor to the operations of vendors. Also, the market is witnessing a rise in several private labels. Hence, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive in the competitive environment.

The report identifies Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. as major market participants. Although the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global baked goods market is segmented as below:

Product

Bread and rolls



Cakes and pastries



Cookies



Others

The consumption of bread and rolls has remained significant in the market. The segment includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls. Also, recent innovations in the baking industry have significantly contributed to the growth of the segment.

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

34% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the expansion of global players through organic and inorganic organizational developments. The increasing demand for clean-label baked goods is also contributing to the growth of the baked goods market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baked goods market report covers the following areas:

Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the baked goods market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the baked goods market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baked Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baked goods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baked goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baked goods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baked goods market vendors

Related Reports:

Baked Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 165.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on consumer staples market

3.4.3.1 Short-term impact

3.4.3.2 Long-term impact

3.4.3.3 Recovery phase

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles

8.1.2 Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

8.1.3 Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

8.2.2 Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free baked goods

8.3.2 Innovations in baked goods

8.3.3 Increasing online presence of baked goods vendors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Associated British Foods Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.4 Britannia Industries Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

10.5 Campbell Soup Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.6 Flowers Foods Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

10.7 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.8 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.9 Kellogg Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

10.11 Warburtons Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

10.12 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-bakerymarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baked-goods-market-to-record-usd-165-49-bn--driven-by-rising-prominence-of-in-store-bakeries-in-supermarkets-301607421.html

SOURCE Technavio