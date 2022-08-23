Fanquip donates $250,000 towards RRT's humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
Fanquip donated $250,000 to assist RRT's Ukraine humanitarian efforts, helping to provide emergency food & personal care supplies to those displaced.
Fanquip is proud to have donated $250,000 to support Ukraine. By working with organisations like RRT, we can make a positive impact on those in need & build a better future for generations to come.”SINGLETON, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Fanquip, we believe that it is our responsibility to give back to the global community. This is why our organisation has committed to donating capital, services and time to charities and non-profit organisations. We are passionate about making a difference and strive to play an active role in supporting those who need it most.
— Dallas Bird
Rapid Relief Team‘s (RRT) Operation 322 helped to deliver essential aid to the people of Ukraine. This crisis unfolded before our eyes, with widespread coverage across mainstream media on the war in Ukraine. With millions of Ukrainians displaced and fleeing the country, urgent aid and support was needed. Fanquip proudly donated $250,000 (AUD) towards RRT’s Ukraine appeal to help with their humanitarian efforts.
Our donation will help to provide essential supplies such as food, water and blankets for those who have been affected by this crisis. We are privileged to be able to play a small part in helping those in need and hope that our contribution will make a difference to those who have been affected by this conflict.
RRT was founded in 2013 as a faith-based organisation with the goal of providing quality catering assistance and tangible support to charities, government agencies and emergency services confronting some of humankind’s greatest challenges. They have volunteers all over the world who bring hope to people in their time of need, whether it be during war, fire, drought or even a global pandemic.
Their benevolent support services adapt to support the crisis at hand, with emergency and disaster relief. The organisation provides immediate relief through their disaster response teams; who are some of the first on the scene at major incidents such as floods, fires and storms. RRT also runs long-term projects aimed at rebuilding communities and providing support to those who are most vulnerable. By bringing hope to those who need it most, RRT is making a difference in the world – one community at a time.
You can support RRT by donating online via their website. 100% of all donations go towards relief efforts and you can choose to direct your donation to a specific appeal. You can also donate your time by joining one of their volunteering teams. With over 2,000 volunteers in Australia and New Zealand, there is sure to be a team near you.
Fanquip have been long-term sponsors of RRT and will continue to support their vital work in the future. With our donation, we hope to make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering in Ukraine. To find out more about how you can help, visit the RRT website today.
Dallas Bird
Fanquip
+61 1300 224 308
sales@fanquip.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other