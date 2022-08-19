Medical Care for Uninsured Children and Donations to Families in Need will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 19 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 18, 2022

This show originally aired on April 29, 2022





ROCKVILLE, Md., August 18, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Marisol Ortiz, program director at Primary Care Coalition of Montgomery County, MD, Inc.; Gina Garza, senior coordinator at A Wider Circle’s Center for Community Service; and María Flores, coordinator at A Wider Circle’s Center for Community Service. The show will air on Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM), and originally aired on April 29, 2022.

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion on Medical Care for Uninsured Children (Care for Kids). A health care program funded by Montgomery County and administered by the Primary Care Coalition (PCC) for children without medical insurance. Marisol Ortiz, who is the program director, will explain the variety of medical services offered to low-income families at no cost to County residents. This includes pediatric care, sick visits, prescriptions, optometry, dental and other limited specialty care services. Moreover, Ortiz will discuss the eligibility requirements and documents needed to begin the application process.

The second half of the show will focus on A Wider Circle, which is a nonprofit organization focused on ending poverty. Gina Garza and María Flores will provide details about their holistic approach which offers services for the creation of stable homes, workforce development and neighborhood revitalization. Items donated by the community are then distributed among families in need which includes furniture, maternity items, professional clothing and more. Residents who wish to donate can do it at their Silver Spring location. For more information click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

Release ID: 22-303Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832, Sonya Healy 240-777-7926