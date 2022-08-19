Automated CPR Devices Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market size for automated CPR devices is estimated to be USD 177.05 million by 2027 from USD 98.69 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2027.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency medical procedure used in situations of risk to a patient's life, like drowning when the lungs are filled with water or cardiac arrest where blood stops pumping to the brain and heart. Therefore, CPR is a forceful transfer of blood circulation in the body to prevent organ failure and death. CPR is done with a combination of chest compressions (pressing the heart against the ribcage) and mouth-to-mouth air transfer when the body cannot usually take in air. Automated CPR devices are medical equipment designed to perform machine-based CPR on patients instead of manual CPR. the machines were invented to increase the accessibility of patients to CPR even without a professional to increase the chances of patient survival. There are currently two types of functioning automated CPR devices, piston-driven sternal compressions, and load-distributing band circumferential chest compressions.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global automated CPR devices market?
The COVID-19 disease has spread to several regions worldwide, posing many serious problems. The healthcare industry was severely damaged by the pandemic's disruption of supply and demand networks because it was under pressure from a rise in cases and patients, as well as a lack of beds, medical supplies, and staff to care for the patients. In addition, less essential treatments and physicals had to be delayed because the COVID patients were the priority.
However, the pandemic has had an extremely positive effect on the automated CPR market due to the increasing need for ambulance services. as covid 19 is a respiratory disorder often, times the patients who needed emergency treatments in the ambulances had difficulty breathing and were required to be assisted with the help of CPR. as CPR is a manual process and staying too close in contact with the patient could spread the coronavirus the healthcare systems were encouraged to use automated CPR machines which helped provide the patients with fast and efficient relief. Therefore, the pandemic had a positive effect on the market for these machines.
Browse details of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The growth of the global automated CPR devices market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide. Cardiovascular problems often require the assistance of CPR for the patient's survival. Furthermore, the continuously spreading awareness about the need for proper emergency medical services, response teams, and equipment is fueling the market growth. Additionally, government funding and support with the research and development activities for the development and technological advancements of CPR equipment like the 3D automatic CPR devices, etc., along with the increment in the geriatric populations prone to cardiac emergencies, is helping the market grow.
The exponentially increasing cases of cardiac infections and deaths due to cardiac problems fuel the growth of the automated CPR devices market worldwide. For instance, according to WHO statistics, around 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases yearly. Furthermore, it is reported that 90% of patients with heart attacks and cardiac arrests die due to the lack of timely CPR during the ambulance travel to the hospital or the lack of good CPR due by untrained professionals. Therefore, machine CPR that can be accurately adjusted to provide just the proper assistance to the patient is in high demand in the healthcare industry.
Additionally, the covid 19 pandemic led to a massive surge in the market due to the rise in the number of patients needing assistance breathing.
Avail a sample market brochure of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market/request-sample
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THIS MARKET:
Based on the power source, the pneumatically driven CPR machines that use electricity to function are expected to earn the most revenue during the forecast period as they have been doing. The segment is growing due to its high acceptance rate and innovations of the latest technologies in the machines that use this power source. However, as electricity is entirely dependent on continuous source outlets, battery-driven CPR devices are gaining more momentum and popularity due to their easy charge and portability.
Based on the kind of device, the load distribution devices are expected to dominate the market due to the prevalence of hospitals and clinics and rising government support for these devices. However, in recent times, the 3D compression devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the future due to the technological advancement of the device.
Geographically, The European region is expected to dominate the market due to the growing technological advancements and patient populations. In addition, the area will develop due to its fast response and rising awareness of emergency medical services.
The North American region is also expected to show growth in the market due to rising cardiovascular problems in countries like the U.S. The lack of trained professionals in CPR is driving the region's market. The Asia-Pacific market is also expected to grow due to the countries' lack of proper healthcare facilities and new players investing in this region.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE AUTOMATED CPR DEVICES MARKET:
• Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd
• ZOLL Medical Corporation
• CPR Medical Devices, Inc.
• Medtronic, Inc.
The report can be customized as per requirements; ask for it @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market/customization
Browse Regional Reports:
North America Automated CPR Devices Market
Europe Automated CPR Devices Market
APAC Automated CPR Devices Market
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
+1 8887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
www.marketdataforecast.com
Harish Chitneni
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency medical procedure used in situations of risk to a patient's life, like drowning when the lungs are filled with water or cardiac arrest where blood stops pumping to the brain and heart. Therefore, CPR is a forceful transfer of blood circulation in the body to prevent organ failure and death. CPR is done with a combination of chest compressions (pressing the heart against the ribcage) and mouth-to-mouth air transfer when the body cannot usually take in air. Automated CPR devices are medical equipment designed to perform machine-based CPR on patients instead of manual CPR. the machines were invented to increase the accessibility of patients to CPR even without a professional to increase the chances of patient survival. There are currently two types of functioning automated CPR devices, piston-driven sternal compressions, and load-distributing band circumferential chest compressions.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global automated CPR devices market?
The COVID-19 disease has spread to several regions worldwide, posing many serious problems. The healthcare industry was severely damaged by the pandemic's disruption of supply and demand networks because it was under pressure from a rise in cases and patients, as well as a lack of beds, medical supplies, and staff to care for the patients. In addition, less essential treatments and physicals had to be delayed because the COVID patients were the priority.
However, the pandemic has had an extremely positive effect on the automated CPR market due to the increasing need for ambulance services. as covid 19 is a respiratory disorder often, times the patients who needed emergency treatments in the ambulances had difficulty breathing and were required to be assisted with the help of CPR. as CPR is a manual process and staying too close in contact with the patient could spread the coronavirus the healthcare systems were encouraged to use automated CPR machines which helped provide the patients with fast and efficient relief. Therefore, the pandemic had a positive effect on the market for these machines.
Browse details of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The growth of the global automated CPR devices market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide. Cardiovascular problems often require the assistance of CPR for the patient's survival. Furthermore, the continuously spreading awareness about the need for proper emergency medical services, response teams, and equipment is fueling the market growth. Additionally, government funding and support with the research and development activities for the development and technological advancements of CPR equipment like the 3D automatic CPR devices, etc., along with the increment in the geriatric populations prone to cardiac emergencies, is helping the market grow.
The exponentially increasing cases of cardiac infections and deaths due to cardiac problems fuel the growth of the automated CPR devices market worldwide. For instance, according to WHO statistics, around 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases yearly. Furthermore, it is reported that 90% of patients with heart attacks and cardiac arrests die due to the lack of timely CPR during the ambulance travel to the hospital or the lack of good CPR due by untrained professionals. Therefore, machine CPR that can be accurately adjusted to provide just the proper assistance to the patient is in high demand in the healthcare industry.
Additionally, the covid 19 pandemic led to a massive surge in the market due to the rise in the number of patients needing assistance breathing.
Avail a sample market brochure of the report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market/request-sample
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THIS MARKET:
Based on the power source, the pneumatically driven CPR machines that use electricity to function are expected to earn the most revenue during the forecast period as they have been doing. The segment is growing due to its high acceptance rate and innovations of the latest technologies in the machines that use this power source. However, as electricity is entirely dependent on continuous source outlets, battery-driven CPR devices are gaining more momentum and popularity due to their easy charge and portability.
Based on the kind of device, the load distribution devices are expected to dominate the market due to the prevalence of hospitals and clinics and rising government support for these devices. However, in recent times, the 3D compression devices segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the future due to the technological advancement of the device.
Geographically, The European region is expected to dominate the market due to the growing technological advancements and patient populations. In addition, the area will develop due to its fast response and rising awareness of emergency medical services.
The North American region is also expected to show growth in the market due to rising cardiovascular problems in countries like the U.S. The lack of trained professionals in CPR is driving the region's market. The Asia-Pacific market is also expected to grow due to the countries' lack of proper healthcare facilities and new players investing in this region.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE AUTOMATED CPR DEVICES MARKET:
• Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd
• ZOLL Medical Corporation
• CPR Medical Devices, Inc.
• Medtronic, Inc.
The report can be customized as per requirements; ask for it @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/automated-cpr-devices-market/customization
Browse Regional Reports:
North America Automated CPR Devices Market
Europe Automated CPR Devices Market
APAC Automated CPR Devices Market
About Us:
Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.
Contact Us:
+1 8887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
www.marketdataforecast.com
Harish Chitneni
Market Data Forecast
+91 9491684499
email us here