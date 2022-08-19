MARQETA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Marqeta, Inc. on Behalf of Marqeta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marqeta, Inc. ("Marqeta" or the "Company") MQ on behalf of Marqeta stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Marqeta has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2022, Marqeta announced that CEO Jason Gardner will step down from his role with the Company. COO Vidya Peters is leaving the Company at the same time.

Based on this news, Marqeta shares fell $1.49 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 12, 2022.

