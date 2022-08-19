Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,922 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2100 Block of E Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 2100 block of E Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, 27 year-old Wayne Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2100 Block of E Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.