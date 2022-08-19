ECMO market is driven by Increasing number of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary disease and respiratory failure

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a life supporting equipment and is used for patients suffering from severe and fatal illness that restricts the normal functioning of their heart or lungs and are not able to breathe properly. In such situations, the ECMO machine substitutes the functioning of the heart and lungs by use of a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. People undergoing a treatment supported by an ECMO machine are cared for in a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). This mechanism provides heart-lung bypass support and also aids the people awaiting a heart or lung transplant. People are provided an ECMO machine support for variable time lengths depending on how their medical condition which may be for only a few hours to days and can stretch for a few weeks. The usage of an ECMO machine differs in adults and children depending on the situation. There are three types of ECMO; VA ECMO, connected to both a vein and an artery and used for both heart and lungs and VV ECMO, connected to one or more veins near the heart, and used when in lung problems only and AV ECMO, Arterio-Venous type.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to novel coronavirus

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market

However, WHO guidelines suggest providing ECMO support to patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) related to coronavirus disease

ECMO preparedness amidst COVID-19 pandemic is important to control high transmission rate of the virus and reduce respiratory-related mortality

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing number of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary disease and respiratory failure is one of the prime factors driving the ECMO market. According to the American health agency CDC, a patient dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. In addition to this, in 2018, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

Federal Agency of Health Research and Quality stated that in 2014, 6,890 extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedures were performed in U.S. As per the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, there is rise in the number of hospitals adopting and providing ECMO services, and has reached 264 in 2019 compared from 108 in 2008. Thus, the rising adoption of ECMO machines by the hospitals and ongoing technological advancements are the driving factors for ECMO market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



Key Market Players

Getinge Group

Medtronic PLC

LivaNova PLC

XENIOS AG

NIPRO Corporation

OriGen Biomedical Inc.

ALung Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Scientific Corporation

Medos Medizintechnik AG

EUROSETS S.r.l.

