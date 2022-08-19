Preclinical imaging market is expected to witness growth due to advancements made in technology of molecular imaging

Preclinical Imaging Market

Preclinical Imaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preclinical imaging is the diagnosis and visualization carried out in animals for research activities such as drug development. Imaging system is important for the researchers to observe changes in animals especially in organ, tissue or molecular level. Imaging modalities which are in-vivo and non-invasive are important for studying animal models. Methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT (Computed Tomography, and high frequency micro ultrasound are also used in anatomical imaging. At the time of optical imaging (fluorescence and bio-luminescence), positron emission photography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are very important for molecular visualizations. Preclinical imaging is useful in observing the treatment reaction for early signs of effectiveness.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of infected population, the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With rise in number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil population for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize this increased demand of medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on the preclinical imaging market.

Top Impacting factors:

Factors such as advancements made in technology and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular and neurological disorders are expected to drive the market growth globally.

Increasing demand for non- invasive imaging methods and rise in funding by the government is expected to boost the market growth.

However, factors such as high price associated with the imaging devices and limited number of applications in each modality is expected to hinder the growth for preclinical imaging market up to some extent over the forecast period.

Stringent rules and regulations for governing pre -clinical research & technological and procedural restrictions will hamper the market growth to some extent.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the preclinical imaging market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the preclinical imaging market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed preclinical imaging market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Market Players

PerkinElmer

Bruker Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mediso Ltd

MILabs B.V

MR Solutions

LI-COR Biosciences

Aspect Imaging

TriFoil Imaging

Miltenyi Biotech GmbH

Berthold Technologies

Hitachi Medical

Agilent Technologies

Naviscan.

