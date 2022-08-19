PSD NEWS RELEASE – Graduation ceremony held for new class of Deputy Sheriffs

HONOLULU – Public Safety Department officials, family members and friends today gathered at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu to witness the graduation of the Law Enforcement Recruit Class (LERC) 22-01 for Deputy Sheriffs. 15 new deputies were added to the Sheriff Division and will be assigned to positions across the state.

The new deputies were presented with graduation certificates, followed by the recitation of the Oath of Office and the Sheriff badge presentation. A family member was picked to pin the badge on the new Deputy Sheriff.

The recruits were trained in over 1,000 hours of academic instruction and practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical uses of force, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and physical control tactics.

Student awards for Top Gun, Physical Fitness, Leadership, Academic Average and the Distinguished Recruit were also handed out to the recruits who ranked at the top of their class in those areas.

The new deputies will be sent out to work in various positions throughout the state. 11 will be assigned to Oahu, two to Maui, and two to Kauai.

The Sheriff Division carries out law enforcement services statewide. Its mission is to uphold justice and promote public safety by providing law enforcement services to Hawaii’s communities with integrity, professionalism and fairness.

Pictures and video from today’s graduation can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7anqujs73wukg4o/AACZ8s5QfaxGzq_z9w9xplzca?dl=0

Pictured in this release: LERC 22-01 class picture.

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawaii Department of Public Safety

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

[email protected]

http://hawaii.gov/psd/

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD