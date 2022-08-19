Berlin Barracks / Request for Information on Burglary
CASE#: 22A3004443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2022 0324 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Center School, US Route 302
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm activation at the Orange Center School on US Route 302 in Orange, VT. On arrival, Troopers found signs of forced entry into the school. The school was searched and no one was found inside. Orange Center School later provided surveillance video which showed the suspect inside. The suspect is described as average height with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a long sleeve grey hooded top, black three quarter length pants, and black sandals. The lower half of the suspect's face was covered by a black face mask and they were also wearing a black backpack. A photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt.
