Berlin Barracks / Request for Information on Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2022 0324 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Center School, US Route 302

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm activation at the Orange Center School on US Route 302 in Orange, VT. On arrival, Troopers found signs of forced entry into the school. The school was searched and no one was found inside. Orange Center School later provided surveillance video which showed the suspect inside. The suspect is described as average height with a slim build. The suspect was wearing a long sleeve grey hooded top, black three quarter length pants, and black sandals. The lower half of the suspect's face was covered by a black face mask and they were also wearing a black backpack. A photo of the suspect is attached to this release. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt.

 

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

