Vagus nerve stimulation market driven by increase in prevalence of neurological disorders

Vagus nerve stimulation market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy is designed to avoid seizures by sending consistent, mild pulses of electrical signals to the brain through the vagus nerve. These pulses are delivered by a device, which resembles a pacemaker. Vagus nerve is a part of the autonomic nervous system that controls involuntary functions of the body such as heart rate. It passes through the neck, which passes between the chest and abdomen to the lower part of the brain. VNS device is referred to as the “pacemaker of the brain,” and is placed under the skin on the chest wall. A wire runs from it to the vagus nerve in the neck. Vagus nerve stimulators are used in treatment of intractable epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression.

The major factors that drive the growth of global vagus nerve stimulation market are increase in prevalence of neurological disorders as migraine and epilepsy among all age groups and positive clinical outcomes regarding the use of this technique. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost associated with neurostimulator devices restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in R&D activities to expand the indications for the use of neurostimulators is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market. For instance, vagus nerve stimulation is being explored for managing diseases related to organs and muscle function connected to the vagus nerve.

The report global vagus nerve stimulation market is segmented based on product, application, end user, biomaterial, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as implantable VNS devices and external VNS devices. By application, it is categorized into depression, epilepsy, and migraine. In terms of biomaterial, it is divided into ceramics, metallic, and polymerics. In terms of end user, it is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS), and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global vagus nerve stimulation market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across the geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Key Segments:

By Product

Implantable VNS Devices

External VNS Devices

By Application

Depression

Epilepsy

Migraine

