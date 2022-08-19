Optical Transceiver Market latest revenue impact $14.3 billion USD by 2026

The Optical Transceiver Market is expected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2026 to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%

The global optical transceiver market is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2020 to USD 14.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2026. The most significant factors driving the growth of the optical transceiver market include increase in adoption of smart devices and rising data traffic, growth in demands of cloud-based services, rise in demand for compact and energy-efficient transceivers, and growth in the importance of mega data centers.

Optical transceiver market for data center application to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global adoption of e-commerce platforms, social networking sites, and cloud computing services such as software as a platform (SaaS) is driving the growth of the mega data centers market. To manage this huge data load, large data centers are required, along with low latency and energy efficiency for optimum and reliable data transmission. Moreover, The data center landscape is changing rapidly and attracting loads of investments to focus on the needs of the increasing bandwidth, lower power, and longer reach. Data rates of less than 100 GBPS have now entered the market, with a greater number of optical fibers being deployed. Optical transceivers play an important role in data centers. Data centers use optical transceivers, with reduced signal attenuation techniques, to fulfill high-speed data communication needs.

“Market for optical transceivers with form factor QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 to hold the largest share of optical transceivers market during forecast period”

QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 form factors are designed for operating mainly in the range of data rates more than 10 Gbps. The 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps data rate segment for the QSFP form factor dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Generally, QSFP modules are designed for higher data rates and are widely used in data centers and enterprises for their high speed. This is why the 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps segment has the largest market share for QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 modules. The ultra-high data rates, which include 200G/400G/600G/800G don't have a strong foothold in the market but are gaining popularity, owing to which data rates above 100 Gbps are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

“North America to hold the largest share of optical transceiver market during forecast period”

North America accounted for the largest share of the optical transceiver market in 2020. The market is driven by developments in optical transceivers by North American companies such as II-VI, Lumentum, Broadcom, Mellanox (now a part of Nvidia (US)), NeoPhotonics, Reflex Photonics (now a part of Smiths Interconnect (UK)), Cisco, and Ciena to list a few. These companies replenish the growing demand for specialized optical transceiver modules, such as coherent pluggable modules, bidirectional (BiDi) modules, QSFP modules with a distance range of more than 2,000 km, and ultra-high-speed 800G optical transceiver modules for telecommunication, data center, and enterprise applications. The presence of five major cloud providers’ R&D headquarters across the US, which are Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, has enhanced the growth of the data center market and, consequently, the optical transceiver market to a substantial extent.

Major players in the optical transceiver market are II-VI (US), Broadcom (US), Lumentum (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Accelink (China), Smartoptics (Norway), Infinera (US), Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan), Hisense Broadband (China), Huawei (China), InnoLight (China), Ciena (US), Applied Optoelectronics (US), Amphenol (US), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), NeoPhotonics (US), Perle Systems (Canada), FOCI (Taiwan), Source Photonics (US), Solid Optics (US), and Eoptolink (China). The top players have adopted merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration, and product launch strategies to grow in the global optical transceiver market.

The report describes the detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the optical transceiver market. It also includes technology trends, trade data, and patent analysis. This research report categorizes the optical transceiver market based on form factor, data rate, wavelength, fiber type, connector, distance, protocol, application, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players was carried out to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services offered; key strategies adopted that include new product; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, recent developments, and COVID-19 specific developments associated with the optical transceiver market.

