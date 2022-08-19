Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,923 in the last 365 days.

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") FLGT. The investigation concerns whether Fulgent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Fulgent engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. The Company offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent disclosed that the SEC is investigating certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This investigation comes after the DOJ issued a civil investigative demand to the Company "related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law." Based on this news, the price of Fulgent shares declined from $63.74 per share to $59.86 on August 5, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fulgent securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


You just read:

Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.