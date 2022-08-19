Submit Release
Excellere Partners Announces Promotion

Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Unertl to Partner.

"For the past 12 years, Justin has served as an invaluable member of the team through his highly impactful origination efforts, commitment to driving value across the portfolio, and pursuit of continuous improvement manifesting in meaningful enhancements to Excellere's value creation tools and processes," said Brad Cornell, Managing Partner at Excellere Partners. "The Managing Partners are pleased to promote Justin to Partner as he exemplifies the next generation of leaders that we are building at Excellere."

Justin joined Excellere in 2010 and has over 15 years of experience supporting entrepreneurs in private equity investments, operations, and financings in emerging growth companies. Justin has helped lead Excellere's origination efforts in the healthcare and business services sectors with a focus on behavioral health, cybersecurity and regulatory risk management, human capital management, and outsourced insurance services in addition to partnering with management teams on some of Excellere's most successful investments. Justin currently serves on the Board of Directors at Biocare, LucidHealth, and Medlogix.

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $2.3 billion of committed capital across four funds that specializes in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts. The Firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance the corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere's investments are focused on emerging growth companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. The Firm's targeted industry sectors include healthcare, industrial growth, and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellere.com

