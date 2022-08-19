Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,925 in the last 365 days.

SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.20 per share, consistent with its quarterly dividend policy. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2022.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C SSNC is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-announces-common-stock-dividend-of-0-20-per-share-301608933.html

SOURCE SS&C

You just read:

SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.