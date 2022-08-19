Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Trends, Demand, Growth Rate, Overview, Size, and Top Companies – Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), OFS (US.), Bandweaver (US), Omnisens (Switzerland)

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market categrizes the Global market by Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process, Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Application (Temperature, Acoustic, Strain), Vertical and Region. COVID-19 Impact on Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Industry.

The global distributed fiber optic sensor market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Increase demand for infrastructure vertical is one of the major drivers in the market. Growing demand for data based analysis is one of the major opportunities in the market.

Temperature Sensing is estimated to have the largest market size for application type in the said market during the forecast period

The temperature sensing application is estimated to lead the distributed fiber optic sensor market, in terms of size, in 2026. Distributed sensors for temperature sensing are primarily used in oil and gas production in permanent down hole monitoring, coil tubing optical-enabled deployed intervention systems, and slick line optical cable-deployed intervention systems. They are also used in the power cable and transmission line monitoring, and temperature monitoring in plant and process engineering, including transmission pipelines.

Raman scattering effect to have the largest market size in terms of methods during the forecast period

Raman scattering effect method is expected to lead the distributed fiber optic sensor market during the forecast period. Raman scattering effect is the most preferred scattering method owing to the property of maintaining a balance between the range to which it can sense physical parameters and the accuracy with which it can measure physical parameters. Also, the Raman scattering effect’s ability to measure only the temperature makes it the largest used scattering process in the distributed fiber optic sensor market for specific applications. Raman scattering is widely used for distributed temperature sensing (DTS) applications such as fire detection in tunnels and buildings, power cable monitoring, pipeline monitoring, oil and gas in-well monitoring, as well as geothermal/environmental applications.

China to grow with highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Among all APAC countries, China dominates the market owing to the robust industrial infrastructure, largest construction sector globally, and increasing oil production. China is the largest electricity generator and construction market in the world, which makes it a high-potential region for the implementation of distributed sensors for power cable monitoring and structural health monitoring applications. The growing industrialization in China is another positive factor for the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Falling prices coupled with prospects of setting up a manufacturing facility in China would further drive the market in the country.

Major players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market include Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Weatherford International (Switzerland), Luna Innovations (US), OFS (US.), Bandweaver (US), Omnisens (Switzerland), AP Sensing (Germany) and DarkPulse (US).The other key market players include AFL (US), Aragon Photonics (Spain), Fotech (UK), Hifi Engineering (Canada), Hawk Measurement (Australia), NKT Photonics (Denmark), Corning (US), Optromix (US), OZ Optics (Canada), Sensornet (UK), Sensuron (US), Silixa (UK), Solifos (Switzerland), VIAVI Solutions (US) and Ziebel (Norway)

Study Coverage:

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

