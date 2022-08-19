Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market is expected to reach a high CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2022 – 2029).

Market Overview

Short bowel syndrome affects the functional capability of the intestine. Patients tormented by quick bowel syndrome have a reduced capability to absorb trace factors, fat, vitamins, fluids, minerals, and carbohydrates and might experience weight loss, malnutrition, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Presently, there is no therapy for brief bowel syndrome and the remedy is targeted toward signs and symptoms. In some cases, quick bowel syndrome may be lifestyles-threatening but usually, the sickness may be managed via powerful remedy.

Short bowel syndrome is related to small intestine surgical procedures. It is normally acquired over the individual’s lifespan and in only a few cases, it is a genetic occurrence. Treatment mainly includes nutrition & weight loss program management, medicine and surgical operation. In medication, teduglutide become first authorised through the FDA for quick bowel syndrome sickness. Other remedies consist of antidiarrheal, histamine blockers, proton pump inhibitors and growth hormones.

Market Dynamics

Rising focus and availability of epidemiological facts cause the better management of short bowel sickness. Further, rapid improvements in the discipline of healthcare have accelerated consciousness concerning short bowel syndrome and thus, created opportunities. Along with these, non-profit companies are selling research & improvement around short bowel syndrome in joint medical research between the public zone and the private area.

In affiliation with non-profit businesses, country governments offer unique incentives to producers for the improvement of short bowel syndrome pills. The development of quick bowel syndrome capsules is at a nascent stage, which creates greater possibilities for global gamers. Public-private partnerships are encouraging pharmaceutical organizations to broaden new orphan drugs for brief bowel syndrome.

A few countries have carried out a combination of legislations, guidelines, and policies selling drug improvement for quick bowel syndrome. All these factors act as capability drivers for the boom of the short bowel syndrome market.

On the alternative hand, a lack of permitted remedy alternatives may lead to the sluggish growth of the fast bowel syndrome market. Apart from this, awareness among physicians continues to be a trouble in a few components of the globe.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

GLP-2

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Competitive Landscape

The global short bowel syndrome market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, OxThera Inc, VectivBio AG, Nutrinia, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, Ardelyx, Zealand Pharma, and Nestlé S.A. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the short bowel syndrome globally.

For instance, In December 2020, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. announced positive topline results from its open-label phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating NM-002, its proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist in adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS). NM-002 is designed as a long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist that utilizes proprietary XTEN technology to extend circulating half-life. This is designed specifically to slow digestive transit time in SBS patients by reducing upper GI motility and improving chronic diarrhea associated with a shortened intestine.

