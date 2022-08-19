Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report, Top Companies, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.35% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global third-party logistics (3PL) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.35% during 2022-2027.

Third-party logistics (3PL) is the business process of recruiting different organizations for outsourcing activities related to supply chain management, such as distribution and logistics. It provides specialized services to manufacturers at reduced costs, such as door-to-door delivery, order fulfilling, cross-docking, freight forwarding, transporting, picking, packing, and inventory forecasting. As a result, it ensures improved scalability, helps in promoting business growth, aids in offering a better customer experience, mitigates the risks of product damages and enables the completion of core business operations in a seamless manner. The demand for third-party logistics is increasing across the globe due to significant growth in the e-commerce sector.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/third-party-logistics-market/requestsample

The rapid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the consequent global implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions have positively impacted the global third-party logistics (3PL) market. The temporary closure of physical stores and easy access to numerous e-commerce websites have led to a shift among consumers and businesses towards online channels for purchasing essential and non-essential products. However, the market faced a few challenges, such as the disruptions in the supply chain hampered the supply of raw materials and components, that led to production delays.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the widespread adoption of third-party logistics across various industries. This is supported by the rising need to outsource significant transportation and logistics services to reduce shipping costs and manage delivery time across the automotive, construction, e-commerce, food and beverage (F&B), and manufacturing sectors. In addition to this, the advent of enterprise resource planning (ERP), international trade logistics systems (ITLS), supply chain management (SCM), transportation management systems (TMS), and web-based solutions that aid in optimizing operational efficiencies while mitigating the energy consumption is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the advent of just-in-time delivery models and the increasing adoption of a single warehouse approach is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and industrialization, extensive utilization of installed mobile applications, and the growing trading activities due to globalization.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/third-party-logistics-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

H. Robinson

CMA CGM

DB Schenker

DHL (The Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

FedEx Corporation

Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

B. Hunt Transport Services Inc

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Kuehne Holding AG)

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Sinotrans United Parcel Service

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, transport, service type and end use.

Breakup by Transport:

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

Breakup by Service Type:

Dedicated Contract Carriage

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing and Distribution

Value Added Logistics Services

Breakup by End Use:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Real Estate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-estate-market

Craft Beer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/craft-beer-market

Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/location-based-advertising-market

Sterile Medical Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sterile-medical-packaging-market

Subscription E-commerce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/subscription-e-commerce-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report, Top Companies, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027