Behavioral Biometrics Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

Behavioral biometrics is a cybersecurity solution that analyzes a consumer's cognitive behavior and digital features. It includes keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, cognitive biometrics, and mouse use characteristics. Behavioral biometrics is widely used for secure authentication, identity proofing, risk and compliance management, and fraud detection. As compared to physical biometrics, behavioral biometrics offers enhanced security, efficiency in threat detection, convenient functioning, flexibility in data collection, and effective access control. As a result, it finds extensive applications across defense, government, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunication, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Behavioral Biometrics Market Trends:

The global behavioral biometrics market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the BFSI industry. Behavioral biometrics is widely used to prevent identity theft, detect fraudulent transactions, build trust, and secure the authentication of customers due to the rising incidence of data breaches and cyberattacks. Additionally, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide automatic threat detection and improve the accuracy rate, user experience, and functioning is providing an impetus to market growth. Furthermore, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices that provide continuous authentication using behavioral biometrics is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including increasing investments by several governments in biometric applications and widespread solution adoption in the e-learning sector, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global behavioral biometrics market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BehavioSec Inc.

BioCatch Ltd.

Fair Isaac Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Mastercard Incorporated

Nuance Communications Inc.

Plurilock Security Inc.

SecureAuth Corporation

SecuredTouch Inc.

ThreatMark s.r.o.

UnifyID Inc.

Zighra Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Managed Services



Professional Services

Breakup by Type:

Keystroke Dynamics

Gait Analysis

Signature Analysis

Voice Recognition

Breakup by Application:

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

