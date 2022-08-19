Customer Self-Service Software Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global customer self-service software market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on customer self-service software market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

The global customer self-service software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027. Customer self-service (CSS) software is a cloud-based, user-centric solution that helps enterprises enhance their customer services. It includes various self-service stations, such as interactive voice response systems, mobile applications, self-checkout solutions, and an automated task management platform to process and perform operations. CSS software also provides users with information without human interaction and a better customer experience. Consequently, CSS software is used to offer continuous support to end-users seeking assistance through various channels, including text, web, mobile app, phone, email, and other social media platforms.

Customer Self-Service Software Market Trends:

The growth of the global CSS software market can be attributed to rapid digitization and the increasing organizational need for web-based, self-service solutions for employee relationship management and customer relationship management (CRM). Moreover, the shifting inclination of enterprises toward the CSS software to combat staff shortage and help users find solutions through a knowledge base at reduced operational costs is impelling the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of live chatbots, customer feedback, and survey tools in software for faster response and enhanced consumer experience is favoring the market growth. In line with this, the large-scale integration of business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data solutions for streamlining multiple customers query simultaneously are propelling the market growth. Besides this, strategic collaborations amongst key players for ensuring optimal operational efficiency and productivity in enterprises are supporting the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global customer self-service software market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aspect Software Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

HappyFox Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Com Inc.

SAP SE

Verint Systems Inc.

Zappix Inc

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Web Self-Service

Mobile Self-Service

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Social Media and Community Self-Service

Email Management

IVR and ITR

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service

Breakup by Deployment:

Breakup by End Use:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

