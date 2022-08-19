Web Hosting Services Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global web hosting services market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

The global web hosting services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.11% during 2022-2027. Web hosting services are internet-based services that provide physical space to host websites on an online server to create and circulate business-related or personalized content. They include virtual private servers (VPS), and collocated, dedicated, shared and cloud hosting as standard services. These web hosting facilities allow business owners to create databases, forums, chat panels, and feature shopping carts on their websites to perform online business operations. Additionally, web hosting services offer technical backend support, enhanced website security, space for customization, and better site performance.

Web Hosting Services Market Trends:

The rapid digitization and the increasing proliferation of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are primarily driving the market growth. Web hosting services are widely adopted by enterprises to maintain their online presence through websites, which is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the significant expansion in the e-commerce sector and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted business owners to extensively utilize web hosting services to sell their products and offering with the support of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM) tactics, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, cloud-based services offer scalable pricing options and subscription models, making it convenient for businesses to upgrade their packages according to website traffic, which is aiding the market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in web-hosting services to conduct self-scans, self-repairs, diagnose issues, streamline data processing, and secure websites from cyber-attacks is propelling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global web hosting services market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alibaba Cloud Co. (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Endurance International Group

Equinix Inc.

Godaddy Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Hetzner Online Gmbh

Liquid Web LLC

Rackspace Technology Inc.

WPEngine Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

Colocation Hosting

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Breakup by Application:

Public Websites

Intranet Websites

Others

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

