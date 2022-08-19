Fashion Influencer Marketing Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fashion influencer marketing market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

The global fashion influencer marketing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 37.87% during 2022-2027. Fashion influencer marketing refers to strategies that enable brands to promote and endorse various fashion products in innovative ways to maximize their online reach. This type of publicizing is performed by influential individuals and experts with a large number of followers on their social media pages. They create specialized content on beauty, jewelry, apparel, and cosmetic niche for the brands to persuade the target audience to purchase specific products. Along with this, fashion influencer offers various marketing solutions, including campaign execution, relationship management, collaborations, analytics, and fraud detection for creating a brand identity.

Fashion Influencer Marketing Market Trends:

The rapid growth in the fashion industry and the rising proliferation of social media platforms have facilitated the widespread adoption of fashion influencer marketing across the sector to maximize reach and capture larger audiences. Moreover, the emergence of advanced promotional strategies has propelled brands to invest in influencer marketing to receive a higher return on investment (ROI) through executing campaigns, engaging, and fostering meaningful relationships between brand and consumer base. Additionally, the extensive utilization of social search engine (SSE) and social search optimization (SSO) tactics to optimize various fashion content on social media platforms for improving organic search results and providing precise buying options to users is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the transition of social media into 'retailtainment' sites and the large-scale integration of e-commerce platforms with social media pages featuring digital payment methods are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fashion influencer marketing market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AspireIQ Inc.

Hypr Brands (JuliusWorks Inc.)

InfluencerDB

Izea Worldwide Inc.

Klear

Launchmetrics

Mavrck

Socially Powerful Media Limited

Speakr Inc.

Upfluence Incorporated.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Influencer Type:

Megainfluencers

Macroinfluencers

Microinfluencers

Nanoinfluencers

Breakup by Fashion Type:

Beauty and Cosmetics

Apparels

Jewelry and Accessories

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

