iHire Lands on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies

With a 99.3% three-year revenue growth, iHire ranks on the Inc. 5000 for the second time

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With revenue growth of 99.3% between 2018 to 2021, iHire earned a coveted spot on the list for the second straight year.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"iHire is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "Nearly doubling our revenue growth despite the pandemic is a testament to our ability to innovate and iterate on our recruitment and job search solutions to stay ahead of customer needs and market changes. We look forward to what we will achieve next."

Key milestones contributing to iHire's ongoing revenue growth include its acquisition of WorkInSports, the launch of its HR Services & Consulting practice area, and the introduction of new solutions – such as a Job Ad Builder and candidate management and messaging tools – designed to help employers hire more efficiently. For job seekers, iHire has created features for finding remote work faster and exploring alternative career paths while continuously enhancing its on-site job search experience.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About iHire

iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

