Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,901 in the last 365 days.

2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Athletes and U.S. Army General Lead Torch Parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Disney World Resort proudly hosted 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games athletes on Thursday, celebrating the arrival of the Warrior Games with a parade at Magic Kingdom Park. Commanding General of United States Army's Training and Doctrine Command General Paul E. Funk joined several athletes in serving as Grand Marshals for the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade and the athletes took turns carrying the Warrior Games torch that will light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony on Friday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The participating athletes represented the Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, Canada and Ukraine that will compete in the Warrior Games along with the Marine Corps. 

Walt Disney World Resort proudly celebrates the arrival of 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games athletes. 

The Warrior Games, hosted by Army's Training and Doctrine Command, will take place over nine days at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort starting Saturday. The Warrior Games is an adaptive-sports competition that highlights the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. The Games feature 12 adaptive sports including archery, cycling (both road race and time trials), shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf as an exhibition.

For more information, visit DODWarriorGames.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-department-of-defense-warrior-games-athletes-and-us-army-general-lead-torch-parade-at-disneys-magic-kingdom-park-301608945.html

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

You just read:

2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Athletes and U.S. Army General Lead Torch Parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.