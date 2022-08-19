Submit Release
 2 to 4 lanes closed overnight on the westbound H-1 Freeway in Aiea

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of two and four lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Aiea Heights Drive overpass and the Pearl City Interchange on Tuesday night, Aug. 23, and Wednesday night, Aug. 24, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., for utility service and inspection.

  • On Aug. 23, two right lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • On Aug. 24, four left lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If another night of work is needed, Thursday, Aug. 25, is reserved to complete the project.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone. Message boards will be in place to inform motorists of the closure. For a full report of our weekly roadwork list, please view our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. Roadwork is weather permitting.

###

