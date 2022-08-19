Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,901 in the last 365 days.

El Paso CBP Officers Seize $89K in Unreported Currency at Stanton Street Bridge

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Stanton Street bridge intercepted $89,031 in unreported currency.

“CBP officers routinely conduct outbound inspections on traffic headed into Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “The outbound inspections are designed to identify and stop a variety of items including weapons, ammunition, and unreported currency.”

Seized currency.

On August 14, 2022, CBP officers conducting outbound inspections at the Stanton Street bridge selected a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Mexican citizen and passenger, 46-year-old Mexican citizen, for a routine inspection. Both occupants gave a negative declaration for currency. During a secondary search and with the aid of a CBP currency-firearms detector canine, CBP officers located multiple packages hidden within the vehicle. The packages contained a total of $89,031.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle and both individuals were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents for further investigation.

It is legal to transport any amount of currency or other monetary instruments into or out of the United States. However, if you transport, attempt to transport, or cause to be transported (including by mail or other means) currency or other monetary instruments in an aggregate amount exceeding $10,000 or its foreign equivalent at one time from the United States to any foreign country, or into the United States from any foreign country, you must file a report with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Failure to comply can result in civil and criminal penalties and may lead to forfeiture of your monetary instrument(s).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

El Paso CBP Officers Seize $89K in Unreported Currency at Stanton Street Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.