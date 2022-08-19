CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge intercepted $467,375.20 worth of alleged methamphetamine on August 17, 2022.

“This is a sizeable drug load and a significant intercept,” said CBP Port of Eagle Pass (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno. “ Our officers remain vigilant and continue to work hard to stop those who intend to introduce dangerous narcotics to our community.”

Packages containing more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On August 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge encountered a 24-year-old man (SENTRI cardholder) driving a maroon Mazda 3 making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection after a K9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 20 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained 23 pounds (10.6kg) of alleged methamphetamine.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation. As a member of the Trusted Traveler Program, the driver is held to a higher standard, faces revocation of all Trusted Traveler privileges and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

