Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,913 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge intercepted $467,375.20 worth of alleged methamphetamine on August 17, 2022. 

“This is a sizeable drug load and a significant intercept,” said CBP Port of Eagle Pass (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno. “ Our officers remain vigilant and continue to work hard to stop those who intend to introduce dangerous narcotics to our community.”

Packages containing more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On August 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass Camino Real Bridge encountered a 24-year-old man (SENTRI cardholder) driving a maroon Mazda 3 making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection after a K9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 20 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained 23 pounds (10.6kg) of alleged methamphetamine. 

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation. As a member of the Trusted Traveler Program, the driver is held to a higher standard, faces revocation of all Trusted Traveler privileges and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize over $400,000 in Methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.