(Subscription required) Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer Jr. had ruled on July 29 that the ordinance was invalid and unenforceable because it is “contrary to the California Constitution and state statutes and thus, cannot stand.”
San Francisco appeals ruling that letting noncitizens vote is unconstitutional
