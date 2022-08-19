Del Rio Sector Agents Recover 3 Deceased Bodies From Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span, Aug. 17.

Agents encountered a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities.

So far this fiscal year, from Oct. 1 through July 31, agents in the Del Rio Sector have encountered more than 200 deceased migrants.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

