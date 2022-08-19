Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Encounter Travel Trailer Full of Undocumented Migrants

DEL RIO, Texas – Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 37 undocumented migrants attempting to abscond from a large human smuggling attempt in the city of Del Rio, Aug. 17.

At approximately 5 p.m., a Border Patrol agent working near Highway 277 spotted a flatbed pickup truck, pulling a travel trailer, headed toward Del Rio. The agent followed the vehicle to the Del Rio Wal-Mart parking lot. The agent then observed two men get out of the truck and walk into the store.

Agents observed multiple subjects climb out of the trailer and attempt to flee the area.

Border Patrol agents, along with local law enforcement officers, apprehended 15 subjects who fled through the parking lot. Inside the unventilated trailer were 22 subjects, including a family with a young child, in visible distress as the temperature exceeded 100 degrees.

The 37 subjects, all citizens of Mexico, were processed under CBP guidelines. The case was referred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Del Rio Office. They continue to work leads in this case.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

