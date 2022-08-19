Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Announces Regional Champions and Top 10 Continental Finalists in Africa Digital Innovation Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center, in partnership with AmChams across Africa, announced the 2022 Africa Digital Innovation Competition’s Regional Champions and top 10 Continental finalists.  This annual competition rewards African innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups for developing solutions through digital products and services that have a positive impact on African citizens.  

“The ongoing digital transformation across Africa is actively laying the foundation for inclusive recovery, economic opportunity, and creating jobs,” said Scott Eisner, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center. “In collaboration with our generous sponsors and partners, the U.S. Chamber is proud to provide benefit to innovators and entrepreneurs across Africa whose bold digital initiatives advance solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, like food insecurity, lack of healthcare access, e-education, and financial inclusion. We commend the finalists of the 2022 Africa Digital Innovation Competition, who are proving that Africa’s digital future continues to be bright.” 

The top three winners of the competition will be announced in December in Washington DC. For more in-depth information on our five regional champions and ten continental finalists, visit here to watch their video testimonials about how their innovations and inventions are contributing to advancing Africa’s digital transformation. Learn more about our judges here, who lent their expertise and insights to a selection process accredited by KPMG, to help select the top ten finalists from the over 1,700 entrepreneurs who applied from nearly 50 countries across the continent.  

Meet the Regional Champions and Continental Finalists  

VAIS (Egypt) - North Africa Regional Champion/Continental Finalist 

SkyVue Solutions (Cameroon) - Central Africa Regional Champion /Continental Finalist 

Healthbotics Limited (Nigeria) - West Africa Regional Champion /Continental Finalist 

GrowAgric Limited (Kenya) - East Africa Regional Champion /Continental Finalist 

Farmhut Africa (Zimbabwe) - Southern Africa Regional Champion /Continental Finalist 

Traderex Ghana Limited (Ghana) - Continental Finalist 

Grant Master (Nigeria) - Continental Finalist 

Kotani Pay (Kenya) - Continental Finalist 

Shopa (Ghana) - Continental Finalist 

Valley Bee (Nigeria) - Continental Finalist 

Learn more about the Digital Innovation Competition here.

2022 Africa Digital Innovation Regional Champions

