Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,876 in the last 365 days.

News Release: DOH reports two additional monkeypox cases in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is reporting two additional cases of monkeypox. 

“While the risk to most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, local transmission of monkeypox is occurring,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “The growing number of cases in Hawaiʻi underscores the importance of vaccination—if you are eligible, please take this step to protect yourself and our community.”

Cases in Hawaii

 

DOH has identified two additional cases of monkeypox:

  • An Oʻahu resident whose case is not related to travel. Links to prior cases are under investigation.
  • A non-resident diagnosed on Oʻahu whose case is related to travel outside of Hawaiʻi.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Hawaiʻi since June 3 to 18. DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all reported cases.

Vaccination

 

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available statewide to Hawaiʻi residents 18 and older. Vaccination eligibility includes:

 

  • Close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection;
  • Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;
  • Persons with severe immune compromise (e.g., advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment, high-dose steroids) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; AND who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

 

DOH and healthcare providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. Individuals eligible for vaccination can make an appointment by contacting:

 

Provider/Organization Area Served
Hawaiʻi Department of Health

Phone: (808) 586-4462

Online: health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax

Kauaʻi residents can also call (808) 241-3495

 Statewide
Malama I Ke Ola

Phone: (808) 871-7772

 Maui
Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Phone: (808) 427-0442

 O‘ahu (sites in Waianae and Kapolei)
Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center

Phone: (808) 521-2437

 O‘ahu (site in Honolulu)

 

 

Appointments are still available on Oʻahu on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Blaisdell Center. Vaccination will be by appointment only—appointments can be scheduled online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax or by phone at (808) 586-4462.

 

DOH has received approximately 2,800 doses of JYNNEOS and continues to order Hawaiʻi’s full allocation from the federal government. More than 1,000 doses have been administered.

                                                                                 

JYNNEOS is a two-dose series administered approximately four weeks apart. The vaccine may be administered between layers of the skin, similar to a TB skin test, or under the skin. Both routes of administration provide the same, high level of protection.

 

Transmission

 

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox may be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

 

Nationwide, the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. In Hawaiʻi, at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

 

Testing & Treatment

 

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider. Testing and treatment are available through healthcare providers.

 

# # #

 

 

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806

You just read:

News Release: DOH reports two additional monkeypox cases in Hawaiʻi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.