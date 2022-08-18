Hyatt to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Gaming & Lodging Conference

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced today that Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Gaming & Lodging Conference in New York, NY at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022. All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentation, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investors.hyatt.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

