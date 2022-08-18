Submit Release
Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") MPW today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on October 13, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 447 facilities and approximately 46,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

