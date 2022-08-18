MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 8, 2022 to Monday, August 15, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 8, 2022, through Monday, August 15, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 77 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

A .380 caliber Taurus PT-738 TCP handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-114-342

A 9mm caliber Glock 43X handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Smith, Jr., of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Alter Id Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-114-256

A 9mm caliber Glock handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-114-260

A .38 caliber Taurus 856UL handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old J’avohnni McNeill, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-114-261

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daryl Thomas, Jr, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-114-279

A 9mm caliber Springfield XD-9 handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Karone Byrd, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-114-373

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-114-408

A 44/40 caliber 1892 Winchester El Tigre rifle was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-114-416

A 9mm caliber Springfield Armory XDS9/40 handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-114-472

A .40 caliber Sig Sauer SP2340 handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-114-559

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

A 9mm caliber Taurus handgun and a .380 caliber Walther PK380 handgun were recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Muhammad Aazim, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition CCN: 22-114-672

A 9mm caliber Springfield Armory XD handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-114-696

A .223 caliber Ghost Gun rifle, a 9mm caliber Glock 19X handgun, and a 9mm Glock 45 handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jaime Mejia, of Northwest, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Marijuana. CCN: 22-114-799

A .25 caliber Lorcin LT handgun, a 12 Gauge Mossberg Maverick shotgun, a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a .45 caliber Colt MK480 handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of Fort Davis Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Felix Arias, of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Simple Assault CCN: 22-114-822

A 9mm caliber Glock 17 handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ivan Tormen, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License and, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-114-860

Thursday, August 10, 2022

A 9mm caliber Glock 19 handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-115-268

A .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-45 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Norscadegonder Stevens, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-115-292

A 9mm caliber SCCY CPX-2 handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Edwin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Quantasia Robertson, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-115-337

A 9mm caliber Taurus G3 handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Congress Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deyon Ross, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Alter Id Marks of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-115-355

A .357 caliber HWM handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-115-405

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Tyron Rosebrough, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine while Armed, and Resisting Arrest CCN: 22-115-430

Friday, August 12, 2022

A .357 caliber Glock 33 handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast . CCN: 22-115-495

A 12 Gauge Sears 101-110 shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 60th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-115-602

A 9mm caliber Smith & Wesson 3914 handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast . The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Donnell Robinson , for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-115-760

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. The following persons were arrested: 23-year-old Tamara Tinker and 21-year-old Juwuan Tutt, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. Tutt was additionally charged with Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-115-764

A 9mm caliber Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Keonte Simmons, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-115-793

A 5.7x28mm caliber Masterpiece Arms AR handgun was recovered in the 200 block of I Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-115-831

A 9mm caliber SCCY CPX-1 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Chyna Parker, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-115-839

A 9mm caliber Glock 43 handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Hurst Terrace, Northwest. CCN: 22-115-885

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-115-903

A 9mm Springfield Armory handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-115-906

A 9mm caliber Smith & Wesson M&P9 handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Yohana Gipson, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 22-115-979

A .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jorge Eliseo Cruz Rivera, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Simple Assault. CCN: 22-116-027

A 7.62x39mm caliber Random Hellpup AK 47 Pistol was recovered in the 1400 block of 18th Street, Southeast . The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kenneth Perkins, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Condition of Release Violation. CCN: 22-115-490

Saturday, August 13, 2022

A 9mm caliber Glock handgun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson SW9VE handgun, and a 5.56 caliber Diamondback Arms rifle were recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-116-037

A .25 caliber Hawes Firearms Company handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Langston Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-116-311

A 12 Gauge Remington 870 shotgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-116-414

A 12 Gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Byron Tonic, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse CCN: 22-116-317

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Sean Charity, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-116-363

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ronald Richardson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-116-331

A 9mm caliber Ruger Security-9 handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-116-283

A 9mm caliber Glock 45 handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 61st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Steven Jones, of Northeast, DC, for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-116-267

Sunday, August 14, 2022

A 9mm caliber Taurus G3C handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-116-323

A 9mm caliber Canik TP9 handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Muhammad Jenkins, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-116-403

A 9mm caliber Taurus G2 handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of N Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-116-596

A 9mm caliber OMC handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Duan Jackson, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-116-762

A 10 mm caliber Glock 20 handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Alexander Nestor, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-116-890

A 9mm caliber Glock 45 handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Andre Pickeral, of District Heights, MD, for Failure to Holster and No Permit. CCN: 22-116-903

A 9mm caliber Glock 43 handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 24th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jabrell Kemp, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-116-938

A 9mm caliber Jimenez Arms handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Deshaun Kitrell, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition CCN: 22-116-942

A 9mm caliber Taurus G25 handgun and a 9mm Glock 17 handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of 5th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Xavier Bowman, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-116-947

A 9mm caliber Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jarrell Jackson, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 22-116-951

A 9mm caliber Taurus G2C handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Asaghale Akojie, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device CCN: 22-116-980

A .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun and a 9mm “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 221-117-004

A .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following persons were arrested: 23-year-old Antoine Hawkins, of Southwest, DC, and 19-year-old Jamarie Bethea, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. CCN: 22-117-009

A 9mm Taurus G2C handgun and a 9mm Glock 27 were recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-117-048

A 9mm caliber Glock 45 handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Sterling Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Monte Beckham, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-117-060

Monday, August 15, 2022

A 9mm caliber PF940C handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Marcus McCray, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-286

A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Freddy Green, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-117-356

A .35 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-117-360

A .22 caliber Glock 44 handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jaihlin Dyson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-117-395

A .22 caliber Glock 44 handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kimon Johnson, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-117-456

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daquan Robinson, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 22-117-480

A 9mm caliber Smith & Wesson SW9VE handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Dion Bell, and 26-year-old Rayven Ford, both of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-117-487

A .38 caliber 38 RG40 handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Stephen Davis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-117-543

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###