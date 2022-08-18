In case you missed it: FDLE arrests convicted murders, sex offenders for voting illegally

Romona Brown, 55, of Tampa, was booked into Hillsborough County Jail.

August 18, 2022FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass, Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Elections Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci announce the first election integrity operation and arrest of convicted murderers and sex offenders breaking Florida’s elections laws.FDLE agents today arrested 17 individuals who voted illegally in the 2020 election. These individuals were either convicted murderers or were convicted for committing felony sexual offenses.“In 2020, Florida ran an efficient, transparent election that avoided the major problems we saw in other states. At the same time, the election was not perfect, which is why we continue our efforts to ensure the integrity of our elections,” said. “Our new election crimes office has sprung into action to hold individuals accountable for voter fraud. Today’s actions send a clear signal to those who are thinking about ballot harvesting or fraudulently voting. If you commit an elections crime, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”“As elected leaders, it is incumbent on us to ensure free and fair elections and instill confidence in the voting process," said. "No voting system can stand without the backing and confidence of the people it serves, and thanks to Governor DeSantis, we are reinforcing that trust, and Florida’s elections system will serve as the standard-bearer for the rest of the nation.”“Today is about our honest, hardworking and law-abiding Floridians,” said. “In Florida, your vote matters. To that end, we will do everything in our power to ensure those who cannot legally vote never cast a ballot.”“I am grateful to Governor DeSantis for establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security, and we are off to a great start at eliminating election fraud in our elections,” said. “These arrests put those who have no regard for the integrity our elections on notice and will ensure integrity in the voting process."“I'm glad to be a part of a team that is working hard to secure our elections,” said. “Our team of highly skilled investigators will conduct a thorough investigation, and if any evidence of election crime is found, there will be criminal sanctions.”The multi-county investigation was initiated in conjunction with the Florida Department of State and Office of Statewide Prosecution. FDLE agents and analysts reviewed dozens of allegations of voter fraud from five circuits. The following individuals were arrested today. Three additional individuals from this operation have outstanding arrest warrants for voting illegally in the 2020 election.All face one count each of false affirmation – voting or elections (F.S. 104.011(1)) and voting as an unqualified elector (F.S. 104.15). Both charges are third-degree felonies.Hillsborough CountyOrange CountyPalm Beach CountyBroward CountyMiami-Dade CountyFDLE Office of Public Information(850) 410-7001